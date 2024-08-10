Police releases sketches of 4 terrorists

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 10: A massive search operation was launched in a forest area of Kathua district while police today released sketches of four terrorists spotted in ‘dhoks’ (mud-houses) and announced a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh for credible information on them officials said.

Kathua in Jammu region witnessed a deadly ambush by terrorists on an Army patrol in a remote forest belt of Machedi on July 8, resulting in the martyrdom of of five soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO).

Despite a massive search operation, terrorists affiliated with Kashmir Tigers, a shadow group of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit, who have recently infiltrated into the country, remained untraced.

In a post on X, Police released sketches of four terrorists who were last seen in ‘dhoks’ of Malhar, Bani and Seojdhar forests in the upper reaches of the district.

“…a reward of Rs 5 lakhs (has been announced) on each terrorist for actionable information. Anyone with credible information on terrorists will also be suitably rewarded,” Kathua police said in its post.

Officials said police assisted by Army and CRPF have already launched a massive search operation in the area to hunt down the terrorists.

An Army helicopter was also seen hovering over the area to airdrop paratroopers, while drones and other latest equipment have been employed to assist the forces in the combing operation, they said, adding there was no contact with the terrorists so far.

District police urged the general public to provide information regarding the whereabouts of the terrorists.

“The identity of the informer will be kept secret so that more and more people come forward to assist the police, as the public’s help is crucial in preventing potential threats to national security,” a police spokesperson said.

Let’s work together for a safer community, he said.