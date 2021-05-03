Police recover drugs valuing Rs 4.9 cr, arrest 31 smugglers in Baramulla

BARAMULLA: Jammu and Kashmir police, in its drive against drug menace in this north Kashmir district, recovered drugs valuing Rs 4.9 crore, arrested 31 smugglers during the month of April, a police spokesman said on Monday.

He said police personnel during different raids and naka checking, arrested 31 drug peddlers and registered 20 cases under NDPS in the district in April.

The recovery included Charas Powder 5 kg, Charas 2 kg 607 grams, Heroin 909 grams, Wincirex 59 bottles, Z-Rex 46 bottles, Codeine 28 bottles, Spasmoproxyvon 36 tablets, P Coff 3 bottles, Rexcof 12 bottles and Alprozolam 100 tabs, he said, adding total values of drugs was Rs 4.9 crores. (Agency)