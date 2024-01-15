Police Public Grievance Darbar To Be Held In Every District Of J&K: DGP Swain

SRINAGAR, Jan 15: Director General of Police R R Swain on Monday said that Police public grievance redressal darbar will be held in every district of Jammu & Kashmir to address the issues of the needy people.

He said the public grievance redressal scheme will be held in every district of Jammu and Kashmir instead in Srinagar or Jammu only.

“There are lots of public issues and some are worth solving. But we are trying to resolve the things that are related to the police”, DGP told media persons on the sidelines of his Public Darbar in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

In reply to a question, Swain said that, officers do put in my ear that police cannot be moved forward without the public support.

Replying on the drug menace in the valley, he said “policing is a service and the strictness is against some criminals not for the common people and against those who try to disrupt the peace”, adding “we are thankful to the public ..as there are so many things where people demonstrated with evidence”.

“If one is honest and working with dedication and if there are a few mistakes that happen, we are ready to forgive. But the condition is that you will work honestly”, the DGP said.

“Officers are often saying that if police behave politely with the common people they will reciprocate in a big way”, Swain said.

“… for that we are thankful to the people.. It is not lip service.. I am telling it from the core of my heart”, DGP said.

“It is by nature that when you will get good response from the public and similarly we want to help them in a big way”, he said and added “this also helps us to separate the good from the bad and differentiate between an innocent and a criminal”.

Swain said that Special Police Officer’s (SPOs) are an important part of the force and efforts are on to bring them in the purview of J&K Police.

Those who are working effortlessly well, we are trying to bring them in the purview of police cadre and have at times done also, Swain said and added this is an entirely a different scheme and will try to bring it into the government notice.

He said whatever is in our power.. we are trying to solve their problems. The DGP said they are being provided loans for the treatment or education in a similar way as given to the Police personnel.

Besides, scholarships for their children are also being sanctioned, Swain added.

He said whatever is possible we will try to provide them (SPOs) under an institutional way so that they could receive benefits and efforts in this regard would continue.

“Our all officers are highly worried about the SPO’s that how to take them alongwith and whatever would be possible we will do for them”, the DGP said. (Agencies)