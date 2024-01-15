JKBOSE Release Annual Regular Date Sheet For 10th To 12th Standard In Soft Zones

JAMMU, Jan 15 (KNO): The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Monday released the date sheet for annual regular examination of 10th to 12th standard in soft zones of the region.

The examinations for 12th standard will commence from March-06.

JKBOSE said that the exams of 10th standard in soft zones will commence from March-07.

Similarly, JKBOSE said that the annual regular exams of 11th standard will commence from March-30. (KNO)