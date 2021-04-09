Police plays major role in shaping future of India: LG Mathur

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Apr 9: While serving in the police department, one can immensely contribute to the enrichment of democracy as well as the development of the nation. For this, it is important to follow the rule of law and delivering justice. Being a significant part of the Government, Police has a larger role to play in shaping the future of the country. It is, therefore, a prestigious achievement to get into police service.

This was stated by the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, R K Mathur during his interaction with a group of 23 Probationary IPS Officers of 72 RR from Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad. They are on a visit to Ladakh as part of their Bharat Dharshan. The group also includes two police officers from Royal Bhutan Police.

The Lt. Governor advised the trainee officers to stay prepared for the challenges and difficulties in delivering their services. He advocated that for anyone in service, one needs to be honest to the purpose of the service by adhering to the duty and responsibility. He called the IPS officers among the best in the world and wished them good luck in their careers and life.

On behalf of the trainee officers a memento was presented to the Lt. Governor.

S. S. Khandre, ADGP Ladakh; B. S. Tuti, DIG; Stanzin Nurbo, AIG Personal; Rajiv Pandey, SSP Leh; Innayat Ali, SSP Kargil, and other Police officers were also present on the occasion.