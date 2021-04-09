CRPF celebrates Valour Day with full zeal, fervour

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 9: All Jammu based units and establishments of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) celebrated Valour Day.

It is pertinent to mention that CRPF observes Valour Day every year on 9th April. As a tribute to the Saga of the brave men of the force, 9th April is befittingly celebrated as Valour Day in the force.

All Police forces of the country celebrated this day as Valour Day and this year marks the 56th CRPF Valour Day. It was on this day in 1965, a small contingent of CRPF created history by defeating an invading Pakistan army, several time larger, at the Sardar Post located in the Rann of Kutch, Gujarat. The CRPF men eliminated 34 Pakistani soldiers and captured four alive. In the conflict, CRPF lost six personnel who had attained martyrdom.

Group Centre CRPF Hiranagar has also celebrated the day of valour.

On the occasion, Devendra Yadav, DIGP, Range Hiranagar was the chief guest, while Sukhjit Singh Rana, DIGP GC Hiranagar, BC Sharma, Commandant, GC, Hiranagar, Sangeeta Chauhan, Deputy Commandant GC Hiranagar and other officers and jawans were also present.

A Special Sainik Sammelan organised a short documentary film on the importance of the day, followed by oath taken.

Shaurya Chakra Medal awardee Sub Inspect Sukhwinder Singh of GC Hiranangar has been honoured by chief guest.

Run of valour, Essay Writing Competition and Painting Competition between children, Sports activities (Cricket Match), cultural programme and Dinner were organised.

Prizes to winner and runner up have been awarded on this occasion by adhering all COVID-19 precaution.