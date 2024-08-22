Police Nab Drug Peddler With Heroin In Jammu

Jammu, Aug 22: Police have arrested one drug peddler with a contraband of heroin from the Narwal area here.
Police said that during routine patrolling, one person was taken into custody, and during the search, heroin (approximately one-kg) was recovered from his possession, on Thursday.
The accused, identified as Gulzar Ahmad of Poonch, has been arrested, and the matter is being investigated, said police.
