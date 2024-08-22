M-Pox: Isolation, Bed Facility Set Up At SKIMS Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 22: In the wake of M-pox viral infection, Kashmir’s territory care hospital, SKIMS, has set up an isolation facility with a bed capacity of 6, which can be scaled up to 30 if need arises.

SKIMS hospital administration is on alert and has taken various measures to face any eventuality, SKIMS statement said.

The isolation facility has been set up with a bed capacity of 6, which can be scaled up to 30 as a need arises, a SKIMS statement said.

The enhanced testing capacity and treatment modalities have also been devised as per recommended guidelines, and a dedicated control room has been established at SKIMS for Mpox management.

Also, a functioning helpline center with the number: 0194-2403679 has been established, which will work round the clock.

Guidelines for healthcare workers have been prepared to manage screening and infection control, especially at airports and railway stations.

Sufficient stocks of PPE kits, N95 masks, surgical gloves, and other protective gear have been kept available.

SKIMS will also issue a detailed advisory for the general public, and the experts at SKIMS will educate the general public about the disease through awareness campaigns on various social media and other platforms.

Director SKIMS, Dr M Ashraf Ganie took a detailed review meeting during which he was apprised of various measures taken at SKIMS.

A team of experts, including Dean Medical Faculty SKIMS, Prof. Shariq Masoodi, Principal SKIMS Medical College, Prof. Irfan Rabbani, Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Dr. Farooq A. Jan, HOD Microbiology, Prof. Bashir Fomda, HOD, Infectious Diseases, Prof. Aijaz Nabi Koul, briefed Director SKIMS about the rising situation and the preparations and measures taken at SKIMS. (AGENCIES)