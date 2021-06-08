Police denies to have arrested an OGW in central Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday denied to have arrested an Over Ground Worker (OGW) and busted a hideout in the central Kashmir district of Badgam.

A police spokesman said today that a fake news is being circulated on social media that a hideout was busted and an OGW arrested in Badgam yesterday.

The news on social media is refuted by Budgam police, he said.

He warned that strict action shall be taken against people posting unconfirmed news on self styled News Networks.(AGENCY)