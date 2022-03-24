Properties of Those Providing Shelter to Militants to Be Attached: J&K Police

Srinagar, March 24: Jammu and Kashmir police Thursday started the process of attaching immovable properties that were used to provide shelter to militants and also the houses where planning were hatched to attack “security forces and civilians”

The process has been started from Srinagar district.

“Process has started for attachment of some immovable properties which have been used for purpose of militancy as per section 2(g) & 25 of ULP Act. Don’t give shelter or harbour militants / associates. Legal action will be supplemented by property attachments as per law,” tweeted Srinagar police.

SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal said that. “Houses where encounters took place, houses where militants took shelter and planned attacks on security forces and civilians will be attached,” he said. “So far in year 2020-21, over a dozen such houses have been identified in Downtown, Pantha Chowk, Soura, Batamaloo, Nowgam, Harwan etc.” (KNO)