Police arrests 2 drug peddlers with heroin

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Dec 7: Acting sternly against the drug menace and its propagators,

Ramgarh police in Samba district has arrested two drug peddlers and recovered two grams of heroin (Chitta) like substance from their possession in its jurisdiction.

A police party of Police Station (PS) Ramgarh headed by SHO, Inspector, Asha Nand under the supervision of SDPO Vijaypur, Priyanka Kumari while performing patrolling duty near Devak bridge, Koulpur intercepted two persons moving under suspicious circumstances. During their frisking about two grams (01 gram from each) of Heroin was recovered from their possession.

The accused persons identified as Vipan Choudhary @ Mirchu, son of JaganNath of Rangoor camp, Ramgarh and Shiva Khokhar son of HeeraKhokhar of Vijaypur have been arrested on the spot and contraband item was also seized.

In this regard a case FIR No. 107/2021 U/S 8/21/22 NDPS Act has been registered at PS Ramgarh and investigation started.