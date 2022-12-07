DC Baramulla reviews power sector in district

Excelsior Correspondent

BARAMULLA, Dec 7: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar today chaired a meeting of concerned officers to review the power sector in the district.

At the outset, the officers apprised DC about the power scenario in the district and gave detailed account of the physical and financial progress achieved under different schemes to augment power availability and distribution across the district.

After reviewing the progress, the DC directed the concerned officers to adopt various strategies to ensure fair and smooth supply of power across Baramulla.

While considering that power supply has been enhanced significantly in the district, Dr Sehrish said that a reasonable and fair curtailment schedule has to be properly framed and strictly adhered to. She further directed for maintenance of Buffer stock of damaged Transformers, transformer oil and poles besides keeping availability of Horticulture and Agriculture vehicles for transportation of DTs/Poles.

Dr Sehrish directed for implementing the power Amnesty scheme strictly in the district to achieve the set target within the shortest span of time. She called for disconnection of consumers with pending bills.

She further stressed for the constitution of teams of Revenue, KPDCL, CAPD and Police on seizure of crude electric appliances from markets and action against theft of power.

She underlined the involvement of the PRIs and community members in stopping misuse of electricity and discouraging use of crude gadgets like heaters besides in recovery of pending and overdue electricity bills.

The DC also appealed to the public to make judicious use of power and desist from illegal use of it.