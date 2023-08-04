Police Arrest 3 TRF Terrorist Associates In J&K’s Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 4: Three terrorist associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba’s shadow group “The Resistance Front” (TRF) were arrested in Srinagar and ammunition from them, police said on Friday.

Police said that the trio had collected the explosive substances from the TRF for carrying out terrorist activities in Srinagar city and their arrest averted a terror threat.

The trio was arrested by a small team of Srinagar Police in Natipora area of Srinagar following a specific intelligence input.

“Acting on specific intelligence, a small team of Srinagar police at a checkpoint established at Harnabal Natipora arrested three terrorist associates linked with proscribed terrorist outfit TRF,” police spokesman said.

They were identified as Imran Ahmad Najar a resident of Bulbul Bagh Baramulla, Waseem Ahmad Matta of Qamarwari Srinagar and Wakeel Ahmad Bhat of Pazalpora Bijbehara.

From their possession, three hand grenades, 10 pistol rounds, 25 AK-47 rounds and other incriminating materials were recovered, police said.

They said Wakeel Bhat was earlier an active terrorist linked with proscribed terrorist outfit ISJK (Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir) and was lodged in jail for two years and was released recently from Central Jail on bail.

“During preliminary investigation, it came to fore that the trio had collected the explosive substances and ammunition from active terrorists of TRF for carrying terrorist activities in Srinagar city, thereby averted a terror threat,” police said.

Subsequently, a case under section 3/4 Explosive Act, 7/25 Arms Act, 18, 23, 39 UAPA Act was registered at Police Station Chanapora and investigation has been set into motion.