Goal Is To Ensure A Feeling Of Safety, Security And Happiness In Society: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Aug 4: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said the administration is committed to the welfare and empowerment of the people and the goal is to ensure a feeling of safety, security and happiness in society.

Sinha visited Handwara area of Kupwara in north Kashmir and inaugurated several sports and development projects.

He said the Union territory administration is committed towards the welfare and empowerment of all sections of society.

The administration is not only ensuring economic development but also delivering social justice by providing land to landless population, including tribal community, the lieutenant governor said.

“Our goal is to ensure a feeling of safety, security and happiness in society. We’ll ensure expectations of people are fulfilled and all sections work shoulder to shoulder to build a new Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Sinha said development is possible only in the conditions of peace and stability.

“We have a clear policy of not sparing the guilty and not touching the innocent. On the path of peace and progress, it is our collective responsibility to ensure all the citizens lead a life of prosperity and dignity,” he said.

The Lt Governor dedicated a multi-purpose Indoor Sports Hall to the youth of Kupwara. Built at a cost of Rs 4 crore, the hall equipped with best-in-class facilities will nurture the sporting talent of local youth and optimise their development.

In his address, the Lt Governor acknowledged the contribution of the sportspersons in making Jammu and Kashmir an emerging power house of sports.

“For a long time access to facilities, avenues for career progression and opportunity to perform were missing for sportspersons. We are investing more than ever before to create a support system and empowering them to reach their potential and enjoy security in their non-sporting lives,” he said.

Two hundred identified outstanding sportspersons who had brought laurels to the country and the Union territory at national and international events will be handed over appointment letters of government jobs soon, he added.

Sinha shared the growth journey of Kupwara district and the efforts of the government to establish peace and to bring prosperity in the lives of the people.

“The sports and other development projects inaugurated today are the testimony to our commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the district,” he said.

The Lt Governor also highlighted the unprecedented progress achieved in various sectors and its impact in the lives of all.

Infrastructure development is progressing at a rapid pace and the common people are the main stakeholder of development processes. “We have promoted the border tourism to link the far-flung areas with the mainstream of development,” he added.

The Lt Governor said the government is working for all and not for a select few and assured that the genuine issues and demands of the people will be addressed on priority.

He said the Government of India had started the initial process on the railway line for Kupwara.

He further assured that the road from Lolab to Bandipora will be sanctioned soon. There will be no shortage of funding for completion of the work on a government medical college, he added.

“Kupwara is moving ahead on the path of peace and prosperity. The district has played a major role in strengthening of democracy. The public representatives and people of Kupwara are giving new direction to Jammu Kashmir,” the Lt Governor said.

During his visit, the Lt Governor inaugurated various development projects worth Rs 32 crore.