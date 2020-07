JAMMU: A resident of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) was arrested on Wednesday when he crossed over to the Indian side of the Line of Control.

Police here said that acting on information received from civilians, one Abdul Rehman, son of Mohammad Rashid of Nakyal, (PoK), who crossed over to this side from Bharoti, Balakote, Mendhar was taken into custody.

“The matter is being investigated,” police added. (Agencies)