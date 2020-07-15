COVID-19: SKIMS cancels summer vacations, sanctioned leaves

Srinagar: The administration of S K Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) on Wednesday cancelled summer vacations and sanctioned leaves of all staff members in the premier healthcare institute in the valley in view of COVID-19 crisis.

The pandemic has so far claimed over 200 lives while 11,000 people have been infected in J&K, where 166 people have died due to virus in the last 41 days.

A spokesperson for SKIMS said that all faculty and staff members of the SKIMS have been informed that in view of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all leaves of any kind sanctioned to the staff members except leave sanctioned on medical grounds/maternity leave shall stand cancelled.

“Summer vacation of all departments with effect from July 16, 2020 to July 29, 2020(Ist half) and August 1, 2020 to August 14, 2020 (2nd half) stands cancelled,” he said.

He said as such it is impressed upon all the faculty and staff members to remain available at their places of positing in their respective departments. (Agencies)