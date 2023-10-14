PoK resident apprehended

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Oct 13: Army apprehended a resident of Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir in Kirni sector of border district Poonch today.

Official sources said that he was apprehended near the Line of Control (LoC) by the Indian Army at about 4 AM in the morning on Friday. He is believed to be a mentally retarded person and is still under custody of security forces.

The apprehended PoK resident has been identified as Irshad Ahmed (21), son of Jahangir Ahmed, resident of a village in Rawlakote. He has been placed under interrogation.