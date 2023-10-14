GM Northern Railway visits USBRL Project in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 13: To review the ongoing railway projects, in J&K, Shobhan Chaudhuri, General Manager, Northern Railway carried out an intensive inspection of the USBRL project and others here today.

Chaudhuri commenced his inspection from Katra onwards by motor trolley up to tunnel T1 and thereafter conducted exhaustive inspection and review of tunnel T1 at site with USBRL officers.

He appreciated the good work being done by the project team under the extremely challenging geological conditions and advised them to follow all safety protocols and also inspected track, E&M and S&T works in the 5.2 KM long Tunnel T-2 and expressed satisfaction regarding the quality and progress of these works.

Chaudhuri also conducted inspection of Chenab bridge by motor trolley from Bakkal end to Kouri end. Ballastless Track linking work under execution in Dugga yard was also inspected.

GM/NR reviewed the progress of the USBRL project at Chenab Bridge site with the officials of NR, KRCL & IRCON.

On the occasion, Sandeep Gupta, CAO/USBRL, Anil Kumar Khandelwal, PED/Gati Shakti/Rly Bd, Sanjay Gupta, CMD/KRCL, R.K. Hegde, Director/ KRCL, Manoj Akhouri, PCOM/NR and other senior officers of USBRL Project and Ferozpur Division were also present.