‘P!NK: All I Know So Far’ documentary to debut on Amazon Prime Video in May

Los Angeles, Mar 20: Amazon has announced that “P!NK: All I Know So Far”, an upcoming documentary about pop star P!NK, will release on May 21.

The 41-year-old singer also features in the documentary which will be making its debut on streamer Amazon Prime Video, reported Deadline.

The film shows P!NK as she embarks on her 2019 ‘Beautiful Trauma’ world tour, all while trying to balance being a mom, a wife, a boss, and a performer.

Mixing footage from the road, behind-the-scenes interviews and personal material, director Michael Gracey gives audiences a glimpse of her life.

The documentary has been produced by Gracey and Isabella Parish in conjunction with Luminaries, Silent House and Lefty Paw Print. (PTI)