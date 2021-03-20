DGP inaugurates Zonal level Cricket Tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 20: Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh inaugurated Zonal level Under-19 Cricket Tournament, being organised by Kashmir Zone Police at Sher-I-Kashmir Cricket Stadium Sonawar, here today.

Six teams, two teams each from Central, South and North Range of Kashmir are participating in the tournament, which has been organised under Civic Action Programme (CAP) of the J&K Police.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP congratulated the organizing committee and supporting staff for organizing the event. He said that organizing such events are the signs of peaceful atmosphere which is changing for good every passing day and added that he feels happy on seeing the young physically fit players taking part in different sports activities.

“The youth participating in different sports activities are playing important role in creating cheerful atmosphere in J &K. We should over come sorrows and sadness due to the situations which all of us have faced, rather we should work together for peace,” the DGP added.

The DGP said that when terrorism was routed out of Punjab in 90’s, our neighbouring country smuggled narcotic drugs to trap youth in drug related illegal activities. He said that Pakistan is still using narcotic drugs in well laid mechanism to spoil the careers and lives of our youth of the J&K.

The DGP said that narcotics poses big challenge and we have to fight it. He said that the youth participating here are giving a message to all, as how to get engaged in positive activities and not to fall prey to drugs.

Earlier, in his welcome speech, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar gave details of the participating teams.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole; GOC 21 Sub Area, SPS Vishwas Rao; DIG CKR, Amit Kumar; Municipal Commissioner Srinagar, SSP Srinagar, Commandants of Central Kashmir Range based JK Armed/IRP Battalions and other gazetted officers were present in the opening ceremony.

It is pertinent to mention here that these teams were selected after the tournaments which were held at District and Range levels in last few months.