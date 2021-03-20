Horse polo match organised

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

LEH, Mar 20: A horse polo match was organised by Indus Chushot Polo Club at Shagaran Chushot Gongma, here today.

Chushot Constituency Councillor, Mirza Hussain was chief guest. The match was played between Chushot Polo Club and Animal Husbandry team wherein Animal Husbandry won the match by 6-4 goals.

Councillor, Mirza Hussain said that horse polo is important part of our culture heritage which must be promoted by organizing such tournament. He also added that Union Sports Minister, Kiran Rijiju assured financial assistance to develop infrastructure at historical polo place Shagaran.