PM’s vision has enthused BJP in J&K: Chugh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 1: BJP national general secretary, Tarun Chugh today said that there is a new wave of enthusiasm and optimism among the BJP workers in J&K.

In a statement he said the BJP was all geared up for the upcoming Assembly elections and would surely register an overwhelming victory.

After conducting the party meetings at more than two dozen places in J &K recently, Chugh said the development and prosperity brought about with the vision and guidance of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is showing up in the smiles of the people.

The divisive and negative politics played by the Abdullahs and Muftis has completely disillusioned the people and now they are looking for a new hope in BJP.

The NC and PDP are struggling to find relevance in the changing political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir. Their failure to deliver on their promises and their involvement in corruption and nepotism have eroded the trust of the people.

On the other hand, the BJP is gaining popularity in Jammu and Kashmir due to its strong leadership and commitment to development and good governance. The party is working tirelessly to ensure that it forms the next Government in the State, Chugh added.