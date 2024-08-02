Member CBT of EPFO calls on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 1: S P Tiwari, National General Secretary, Trade Union Co-ordination Centre (TUCC) and Member, Central Board of Trustees (CBT), Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today. He was accompanied by the members of the central trade union organization from J&K.

Tiwari apprised the Lt Governor of various welfare issues of the employees working in different sectors in Jammu Kashmir.

The Lt Governor assured the TUCC representatives of appropriate action on all genuine issues put forth by them during the interaction.