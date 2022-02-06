PM’s commitment to inclusive empowerment is mantra to make India world leader: Naqvi

NEW DELHI, Feb 6:

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s philosophy, vision and his commitment to “inclusive empowerment” is effective mantra to make India world leader.

Union Minister said after offering a Chadar at Dargah Ajmer Sharif on behalf of Prime Minister Modi on the occasion of the 810th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

“Today the entire world is looking towards PM Modi as a torchbearer of peace with hope and confidence. This is the result of the blessings of these Sufi Saints and the support of the society to Modi” he said.

Naqvi addd that the life of Gharib Nawaz(Khwaja Muinuddin Chishti) inspires us to strengthen the commitment to communal and social harmony.

This unity can defeat the forces, who are engaged in the conspiracy to create divide and conflict in the society, he said.

The Minister readout the Prime Minister’s message on the occasion, Naqvi said he conveyed his greetings and best wishes to followers of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in India and abroad on the occasion of annual Urs.

“By offering ‘Chadar’ to Ajmer Sharif, I pay homage to the Great Sufi Saint, who gave the message of humanity to the entire world. Unity in Diversity is the identity of India. Harmonious co-existence of various sects, communities and beliefs in the country is our strength. he quoted the PM’s message as ssaying.

Prime Minister in his, message, also said “The great Saints, Mahatmas, Pir, Fakirs have played a pivotal role in strengthening the socio-cultural fabric of the country in different periods.

In this glorious tradition, the name of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, who gave the message of love and harmony to the society, is taken with full respect and reverence”.

“The philosophy and principles of Garib Nawaz will continue to inspire the generations to come. Urs, the symbol of harmony and brotherhood, will further strengthen the faith of the devotees” the message added. (UNI)