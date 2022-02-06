LG congratulates U-19 team

JAMMU, Feb 6:

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today congratulated India’s U-19 cricket team on winning the ICC World Cup, saying the whole nation is proud of their accomplishment.

An utterly dominant India won a record-extending fifth U-19 World Cup title on Saturday, beating England by four wickets in the final of an extraordinary campaign that was almost derailed by a COVID-19 outbreak.

“Many congratulations to Team India on winning the ICC Under-19 World Cup. Amazing performance by all our young players! The whole nation is proud of your accomplishment,” Sinha wrote on Twitter. (PTI)