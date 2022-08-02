PM’s brother Prahlad Modi stages dharna at Jantar Mantar with fair price shop dealers’ demands

NEW DELHI, Aug 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi, who is also the vice president of All India Fair Price Shop Dealers’ Federation, on Tuesday staged a dharna here with various demands of the organisation.

Prahlad along with several other members of the All India Fair Price Shop Dealers’ Federation (AIFPSDF) gathered at Jantar Mantar, holding banners and raising slogans.

AIFPSDF national general secretary, Biswambhar Basu said that they will also submit a memorandum listing their nine-point demands, addressed to the prime minister.

“We also plan to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday,” he said.

The AIFPSDF has been demanding compensation for loss on rice, wheat and sugar, and also for edible oil and pulses to be supplied through fair price shops.

It has also demanded that the ‘West Bengal Ration Model’ of free distribution be implemented across the country.

Further, the members said all due margins for all the states, including Jammu and Kashmir, should be reimbursed immediately.

“We also demand that edible oil, pulses and LPG gas cylinders be supplied through fair price shops. Rural areas’ fair price shop dealers should be allowed to function as direct procurement agents for rice and wheat. Our demands were also raised by TMC MP Sougata Roy in Parliament,” Basu added. (Agencies)