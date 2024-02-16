PML-N & PPP set to discuss power-sharing deal for coalition Govt: Report

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16:A second round of talks between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party is expected to take place on Friday on the power-sharing formula between them for the formation of a coalition Government, according to a media report.

The Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari-led PPP has promised to back PML-N in the formation of a Government as well as the election of the next prime minister, on the condition that Nawaz Sharif’s party will support them in elections to key constitutional offices like that of the President.

A scheduled second round of talks between the Contact and Coordination Committees (CCCs) of the PPP and PML-N could not take place on Thursday, as both sides sought more time to assess proposals that came up in their first meeting.

The next meeting between the two sides is likely to take place on Friday for clarity on the power-sharing formula, the Dawn newspaper reported.

However, given the tough competition between individuals, nominating people to fill those coveted spots is proving to be a tough nut to crack for PPP Chairman Bilawal, the report said.

Sources said that former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani was in contention for National Assembly Speaker. He had been instructed to retain his Senate seat, indicating that he may be fielded for the slot of Senate chairman.

Meanwhile, former opposition leader Khursheed Shah’s name has also been floated for the post of Speaker, as word within party circles is that the custodians of both houses may hail from Sindh.

On the flip side, the PML-N is said to have named another former speaker, Ayaz Sadiq, as their nominee for the position, the report added.

On Thursday, PPP Chairman Bilawal was briefed by members of the PPP’s CCCs about contacts with political parties at Zardari House. The meeting was attended by Qamar Zaman Kaira, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Saeed Ghani and other leaders.

Meanwhile, an independent candidate from PP-89 Bhakkar, Ameer Muhammad Khan, announced his intention to join the PPP.

On Tuesday, two of Pakistan’s major political parties – the PML-N and the PPP – said they will form a coalition government after the February 8 inconclusive elections.

Their move means that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of Imran Khan will not be in power, despite independent candidates backed by it gaining the maximum number of seats in the National Assembly.

Also, Geo New reported on Thursday that PTI founder Imran Khan has agreed to hold talks with the PPP on the matter of government formation in the Centre.

However, PPP Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi has said that the PTI has not made any contact with the PPP for political reconciliation so far.

He said the PTI had announced that it would contact all political forces, including the PPP, but said the party has yet to reach out to them.

“If PTI has any suggestion, it should meet the six-member coordination committee and then these suggestions will come to the top leadership for consideration,” he added. (PTI)