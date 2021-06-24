PMDP Projects in J&K to be completed during 2021-22: Chief Secretary

SRINAGAR: The Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta chaired a meeting to review the sector-wise implementation of PMDP projects in terms of the physical and financial progress achieved till date. The departments were directed to complete all projects during this fiscal as there would be no spillovers to the next financial year.

Administrative Secretaries of departments of Housing & Urban Development, Power Development, Jal Shakti, Planning, Development & Monitoring, Youth Services & Sports, Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, besides Commissioner, Chief Executive Officer, Srinagar Smart City participated in the meeting.

At the outset, the Administrative Secretary, Planning Development and Monitoring Department gave a detailed presentation on the status of PMDP projects underway in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Secretary impressed upon the Administrative Secretaries to monitor the execution of PMDP projects and focus on project completion within stipulated timelines. Extensive deliberations were held to review the progress of key developmental projects to augment infrastructure in power, sports, irrigation & flood control, and housing & urban development.

Dr. Mehta emphasized that restoration of Dal and Nigeen lakes is a priority for the Government and their rehabilitation be undertaken in an intensive manner to ensure large scale de-weeding of the water bodies within three months. He directed the Housing & Urban Development Department to undertake regular monitoring of water quality parameters including pH, turbidity, dissolved solvents, e-coli, and BOD levels of these lakes.

Under Smart City Mission, the Chief Secretary directed the Department to complete the first phase of Jhelum River Front by 30th September 2021. Additionally, the Department was asked to complete the Surface Car Parking at Kothibagh, Integrated Traffic Management System, and Integrated Control and Command Centre by 30th June, 15th July, and 31st August 2021, respectively.

The Chief Secretary directed the Department to develop a project for suitable up-gradation of Batmaloo Bus Stand to provide better services to commuters and travelers.

In sports sector, the Chief Secretary reviewed the progress of sports infrastructure at Bakshi Stadium. It was informed that 94% of works worth Rs. 164 crore have been completed. It was decided that the stadium will be thrown open for public use before 15th August, 2021.

The Chief Secretary also reviewed the progress of various iconic projects of Jammu and Kashmir including Kwar and Ujh Hydro-Electric Projects (HEP, and Metrolite Rail for Srinagar and Jammu cities.

Further, while reviewing the mega projects of Biotechnology Park at Handwara and Industrial Biotechnology Park at Ghatti, Kathua which are being built in collaboration with ICMR and IIIM as knowledge partners, Dr. Mehta directed the concerned Department to consult the stakeholders from various educational and research institutions of Kashmir; with the objective of ensuring outcomes that may benefit the population at large.