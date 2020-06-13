PM wishes Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on his birthday

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on his birthday.

Mr Modi took to twitter to wish the Railway Minister on his 56th birthday.

”Birthday greetings to my energetic Cabinet colleague Piyush Goyal Ji. He’s at the forefront of modernising our railways network. He is also making an effective contribution towards boosting commerce and enterprise in India. Praying for his long and healthy life,” the PM said in his birthday Greetings to Piyush Goyal. (AGENCIES)