PM will never make such statement; mediation not acceptable: Guv

JAMMU, July 23: Governor Satya Pal Malik said today that third party mediation on Kashmir was neither acceptable in past, nor it is in present and will never be acceptable in future saying J&K is an integral part of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will never make such an offer.

After taking National Conference vice president and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to task yesterday for his controversial tweets against him, the Governor today targeted Omar’s father and National Conference president, Dr Farooq Abdullah saying he speaks half the time for Pakistan and half the time for India.

“I know Prime Minister Narendra Modi very well. He will never make such an offer (of mediation). They (the Opposition) should also know this,” Malik told a national news channel after the Opposition disrupted both Houses of the Parliament demanding statement from the Prime Minister on US President Donald Trump’s remarks that Modi had sought his mediation on Kashmir.

Malik cited the 1994 unanimous Parliament Resolution which had stated that only dispute between India and Pakistan is the liberation of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India.

“No sort of mediation will be accepted by India,” Malik asserted.

Both Houses of Parliament were disrupted by the Opposition today including the main Opposition, the Congress, demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarifies in the House following last night’s statement by United States President Donald Trump that Modi had sought his mediation on Kashmir.

The Governor dismissed National Conference president and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Farooq Abdullah’s statement welcoming mediation by the United States on Kashmir saying Farooq Abdullah can say anything and “I’m not sure about him”.

“He (Dr Farooq Abdullah) says something different after every five minutes. He speaks half the time for Pakistan and half the time for India. I know my Prime Minister, my Government. In Kashmir, no sort of mediation will be accepted by India. We never accepted and we never will,” Malik said.

Reiterating that Kashmir is an integral part of India, Malik said India and Pakistan have Shimla and Lahore Agreements for bilateral talks.

“Simla Agreement was signed by the Congress in 1972,” he recalled.

“Kashmir is an integral part of India and there would be no discussion over it. The Shimla Agreement was signed by the Congress, we did not do it. The Shimla Agreement says that there would be a dialogue between the two parties; the same is in the Lahore Agreement. They should know who Narendra Modi is, he would never do such a thing,” Malik said.

Governor Satya Pal Malik was on a three-day tour of Ladakh region during which he visited several areas of Leh and Kargil districts and inter-acted with delegations, local people etc besides inaugurating the two-day long ‘Kargil Ladakh festival’.