PM urges MPs to make parliament session productive, fruitful

NEW DELHI, July 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged all the MPs to make the parliament session as productive and fruitful as possible with deep thinking and a deep and detailed discussion.

Addressing the media at Parliament House on the first day of the Monsoon session today, Modi said, “This session has a connection with weather. Now monsoon is fast approaching in Delhi too. Yet the temperature outside is not dropping and I am not sure if the heat inside the House will also subside or not.

The Prime Minister described the current period as extremely significant as we are celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. August 15 holds special significance; and after 25 years when the country celebrates the centenary of Indian Independence, we should plan on what our journey of 25 years should be like; how fast can we stride ahead and how can we reach newer heights? This period is about making such resolutions and giving direction to the nation by being devoted to those resolutions, he said. The House should lead the country. All the honourable members of the House should become instrumental in instilling new energy into the nation. Therefore, this session is also very important from that point of view.

This session is also crucial because elections to the posts of President and the Vice President are being held at the same time. Voting is also underway today. And in this period, the tenure of the new President and the new Vice-President will also begin, said the Prime Minister.

Modi said, “We always consider the House as an efficient medium of communication, a pilgrimage centre where a dialogue and discussion can take place with an open mind. Debates, criticism and a detailed analysis of things also take place to make a very positive contribution to policies and decisions. I would urge all the respected MPs to make the House as much productive and fruitful as possible with deep thinking and a deep and detailed discussion. That’s why everyone should co-operate and democracy thrives only through everyone’s efforts”.

The House runs because of everyone’s efforts,said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. . It is with the efforts of everyone that the House takes the best decision. And therefore, while fulfilling our duties to enhance the dignity of the House, we should make the most use of this session in the national interest.

Modi said, “we should always remember that we need to fulfil the dreams of those who had dedicated their youth and their entire lives for freedom, and had spent their lives in jails and the sacrifices they had made. I just hope that keeping their dreams in mind, as 15th August is approaching, we should ensure that the House is used most positively in the best possible way”.