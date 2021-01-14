PM To Launch Covid Vaccination Programme At 10.30 AM On Saturday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the nationwide Covid vaccination drive via video link at 10.30 AM on Saturday, the government said today. Some 3 lakh health workers will receive shots on the first day.

The vaccination drive will begin with 3,006 sites that will be virtually connected during the launch. Each centre will inoculate 100 people a day to begin with.

“This vaccination programme is based on the principles of priority groups to be vaccinated and health care workers, both in government and private sectors, will receive the vaccine during this phase,” said the government.

The vaccination drive will use Co-WIN, an online digital platform developed by Health Ministry to facilitate real-time information of vaccine stocks, storage temperature and tracking of vaccine recipients.

A 24×7 call centre – 1075 – has also been established for addressing questions related to the pandemic, the vaccine rollout and the Co-WIN software.

The government aims to vaccinate 300 million high-risk people over the next few months.