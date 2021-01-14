Thales, Bharat Dynamics ink deal to work on air defence system

NEW DELHI: Leading defence company Thales on Thursday said it and state-run Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) have signed an agreement to work in partnership on an air defence system with the support of the Indian and British Governments.

Through the agreement, BDL will become a part of the STARStreak missile system’s global supply chain, providing the opportunity for export of Indian manufactured components to this system’s existing and future customers, including the UK Armed Forces, Thales said in a statement.

The “teaming agreement” was signed by Thales and BDL in the presence of UK and Indian Government representatives in a virtual ceremony on January 13. (AGENCIES)