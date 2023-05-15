PM to distribute appointment letters to newly recruits on May 16

New Delhi -: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on May 16 at 45 locations across the country.

The Prime Minister will distribute letters under the Rozgar Mela initiative, launched by the government in October last year.

This would also commemorate the day when the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won the general elections in 2014.

The Prime Minister Office in a statement said, “The Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord highest priority to employment generation”.

“The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development” it said.

The recruitments are taking place across Central Government Departments as well as State Governments/UTs supporting this initiative.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join various positions like Gramin Dak Sevaks, Inspector of Posts, Commercial-cum-Ticket Clerk, Junior clerk-cum-Typist, Junior Accounts Clerk, Track Maintainer, Assistant Section Officer, Lower Division Clerk, Sub Divisional Officer, Tax Assistants, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Inspectors, Nursing Officers, Assistant Security Officers, Fireman, Assistant Accounts officer, Assistant Audit officer, Divisional Accountant, Auditor, Constable, Head Constable, Assistant Commandant, Principal, Trained Graduate Teacher, Assistant Registrar, Assistant Professor, among others.

The newly inducted appointees will also get an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, which is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various Government departments. (Agencies)