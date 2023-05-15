EMPLOYMENT (15-05-2023)

REQUIRED
CASHIER FOR
MONIKA SUPERMARKET
Gole Market Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Experience : Basic knowledge of Computer
Timing : 3 pm to 10.15 pm
Contact No.: 9906097333, 7889831585
Job Opportunity
Required 28 Boys/Girls for a Medical Company as Official and Non-Official staff in J&K UT.
Qualification : 10th, 12th, Graduate & Above
Income : 10,400 to 18,600 (P/M)
(As per to rule)
Note : Fresher can also apply.
Interested candidates can visit our office at 824-A, Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, Near VIP Showroom
Contact : 9796256081, 9906029039
REQUIRED
– SKILLED COMPUTER EXPERT
– C++, Java, Python & HTML
– Salary 15/20K
Address: 19-A, Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.
Call: 9622104480, 9086282435
“STAFF REQUIREMENT’’
Computer Operators
Salary Rs. 10-12,000
Working Hours – 10 AM to 10 PM
Retail Pharmacy
Full Marg Experience Required
Salary – 10,000-12,000 PM
Call – 7006216872
DRIVER REQUIRED
A CAR DRIVER WHO CAN DRIVE AUTOMATIC CAR, AND, CAN STAY AT OUR HOME.
CONTACT :-
9906301664
We Are Hiring
Position- Relationship Manager.
Work with media sector.
Salary no bar for experience Candidate Fresher can also apply
For more information and details
Contact:9797311980
Email your resume at:
salesjkdastaan@gmail.com
Urgently Required
Accountant/Computer Operator
Education Qual : B.Com/BCA
For M/S Staples India, Adjacent to Post
Office, Channi Himmat, Jammu
Salary : 9000/-
Contact : 9906023111/9906389870
Urgently Required
Tiles Salesman (15K-25K)
CP & Sanitary Salesman (15K-25K)
Store InCharge (15K-25K)
Aracot Construction
J&K Largest Tile, Sanitary, Hardware & Kitchen Appliance Showroom.
Address NH 44, Sarore Adda,
Bari Brahmana, Jammu
Mobile No 9103309687
Urgently Required
1) Store manager (Experience)
2) HR Manager/ Executive (fresher/experience)
3) Customer care executive (Experience) for revenue department
4) Order collectors (fresher) for Jio Mart
5) Office Co-ordinators (fresher) female only
6) Work from home (fresher) only female
7) Data entry operator (fresher)
8) Reception/Computer operator (fresher)
Contact: Brave security and placement service
Address:-669 Sector -C Sainik Colony near Signature Towers Chowdhi Road Jammu
Mobile Number: 9796733175, 9797721646
Email ID -bsbravesec@gmail.com