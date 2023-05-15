EMPLOYMENT (15-05-2023)

REQUIRED

CASHIER FOR

MONIKA SUPERMARKET

Gole Market Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Experience : Basic knowledge of Computer

Timing : 3 pm to 10.15 pm

Contact No.: 9906097333, 7889831585

Job Opportunity

Required 28 Boys/Girls for a Medical Company as Official and Non-Official staff in J&K UT.

Qualification : 10th, 12th, Graduate & Above

Income : 10,400 to 18,600 (P/M)

(As per to rule)

Note : Fresher can also apply.

Interested candidates can visit our office at 824-A, Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, Near VIP Showroom

Contact : 9796256081, 9906029039

REQUIRED

– SKILLED COMPUTER EXPERT

– C++, Java, Python & HTML

– Salary 15/20K

Address: 19-A, Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

Call: 9622104480, 9086282435

“STAFF REQUIREMENT’’

Computer Operators

Salary Rs. 10-12,000

Working Hours – 10 AM to 10 PM

Retail Pharmacy

Full Marg Experience Required

Salary – 10,000-12,000 PM

Call – 7006216872

DRIVER REQUIRED

A CAR DRIVER WHO CAN DRIVE AUTOMATIC CAR, AND, CAN STAY AT OUR HOME.

CONTACT :-

9906301664

We Are Hiring

Position- Relationship Manager.

Work with media sector.

Salary no bar for experience Candidate Fresher can also apply

For more information and details

Contact:9797311980

Email your resume at:

salesjkdastaan@gmail.com

Urgently Required

Accountant/Computer Operator

Education Qual : B.Com/BCA

For M/S Staples India, Adjacent to Post

Office, Channi Himmat, Jammu

Salary : 9000/-

Contact : 9906023111/9906389870

Urgently Required

Tiles Salesman (15K-25K)

CP & Sanitary Salesman (15K-25K)

Store InCharge (15K-25K)

Aracot Construction

J&K Largest Tile, Sanitary, Hardware & Kitchen Appliance Showroom.

Address NH 44, Sarore Adda,

Bari Brahmana, Jammu

Mobile No 9103309687

Urgently Required

1) Store manager (Experience)

2) HR Manager/ Executive (fresher/experience)

3) Customer care executive (Experience) for revenue department

4) Order collectors (fresher) for Jio Mart

5) Office Co-ordinators (fresher) female only

6) Work from home (fresher) only female

7) Data entry operator (fresher)

8) Reception/Computer operator (fresher)

Contact: Brave security and placement service

Address:-669 Sector -C Sainik Colony near Signature Towers Chowdhi Road Jammu

Mobile Number: 9796733175, 9797721646

Email ID -bsbravesec@gmail.com