PM Set Target Of 370 Seats For BJP To ‘Pay Respect’ To Abrogation Of Article 370: Tripura CM

Agartala, Apr 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the target of 370 Lok Sabha seats for the BJP to “pay respect” to the decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Tripura CM Manik Saha said on Tuesday.

Addressing an election rally in South Tripura’s Hrishyamukh, he asked party workers to work hard to achieve the target.

“At the BJP’s national executive meeting in Delhi, PM Modi set the target for the BJP to win 370 seats to pay respect to the abrogation of Article 370. He also emphasised the need to work hard to achieve the target,” Saha said.

He said that in accordance with the direction of the PM, BJP workers will visit every house in the state and seek “blessings” for him.

“We are aiming to visit every house to seek blessings for the PM. Wherever we are going, we are witnessing people’s faith and love for PM Modi,” he said.

Hailing the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme, Saha claimed that world leaders were surprised to see how a prime minister could reach out to the people and solve their problems.

Criticising the opposition, he said they have formed a platform — INDIA, aiming to oust the PM who “made the country a global leader”.

“They have failed to bring together the anti-BJP forces in West Bengal and Kerala. They will not be able to stall a third consecutive term for Modi,” he said.