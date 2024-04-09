Border Area Got Family Bunkers, Roads, Towers, Reservation In 10 Years: Dr Jitendra

HIRANAGAR/MAREEN, Apr 9 : Union Minister and BJP Candidate for Udhampur-Doda-Kathua Lok Sabha constituency Dr Jitendra Singh said here today that it was only the last 10 years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over that the people along the International border got Family Bunkers, road network upto zero line, towers, toilets and also 4% reservation in government jobs and admission to higher education institutions.

Not only this, Dr Jitendra Singh said, it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who suggested that the last village on the border should not be referred to as last village but rather should referred as “first” village, which would not only give esteem to that area and people living over there but also will be kind of recognition that the territory of India starts from that border village inwards toward the rest of the hinterland.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

While participating and addressing a mega youth bike rally organised by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morch (BJYM), which covered the entire stretch of International border covering all the border villages up to zero line before culminating at Kootah, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, before 2014, the people living in the border area constantly felt insecure and lived under constant fear of cross firing from across the border happening at any time and the then Congress government and its allies did not pay any heed to their plight in spite of the fact that the people living here constitute the first line of defence in case of a foreign aggression. He said, with the terrorism and insurgency being on higher side during the UPA rule, it was a common scene to see people getting uprooted from the border areas due to crossfire and then seeking shelter in a Panchayat Ghar or a government School or in a relative’s house without being certain about where was the possibility of their taking a refuge.

After the Modi government took over, Dr Jitendra Singh said,a there was a two-prong strategy. On the one hand, he said, the policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism began to pay dividends and today there is hardly any Pak-sponsored terrorism being discussed as they were discussed before 2014. The other part of the strategy was to create safe and comfortable residing options for the people living here for which for the first time the government headed by Prime Minister Mood took a heroic decision and decided to build a Family Bunker in each household along the border area. Each Family Bunker, he said, is as good as one room flat with a living room and other facilities in place.

Youth of this area, said Dr. Jitendra Singh, were quite aspirational but they were discriminated by the Congress government which gave 4% reservation along LoC but not here along International Border. As a result of this, the huge slot of job opportunity for the youth was shut down they were denied 4% reservation for jobs and admission to higher education institutions which the Congress leaders had laid for LoC, which was delivered to the youth living along LoC but denied to youths living on International border for political consideration.

It was the Congress government which cancelled the Dogra Certificate, thus depriving the Marshal Race youth of this belt of getting recruited in the Forces.

As far border area is concerned, Dr Jitendra Singh said, for the last nearly seven decades, the then governments of Congress and its ally parties deliberately neglected this region, because it was the land of Pandit Prem Nath Dogra known for patriotism and nationalism of its people who had traditionally stood in support of Bharatiya Jan Sangh and later Bharatiya Janata Party.

Dr Jitendra Singh recalled that only last December, he had laid the foundation of four important road projects and inaugurated nine roads in the Hiranagar sector. The four road projects of more than 25 Kms are at a cost of Rs.2594 Lakh Crore, while the nine roads measuring 73.57 Kms area at a cost 546.8 Lakh Crore. With the construction of these roads, 74 habitations and more than 11,000 people in the border region will be benefited.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh informed that 60-65 percent of PMGSY road projects allotted this year to J&K at a cost of over Rs 3,700 cr belong to his Lok Sabha Parliamentary constituency. He said that several far flung areas have been connected with all-weather roads for the benefit of people living in these locations. Work is underway in full swing to complete the remaining projects, he said.

Kuldip Raj former MLA, Adv Vijay Sharma former Chairman Municipal Committee, Abhinandan DDC , Prem Nath Dogra, Janak Bharati, PRIs among others along with BJYM leaders joined the rally.