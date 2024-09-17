PM Narendra Modi To Address Rally In Srinagar On Sep 19

SRINAGAR, Sept 17: Preparations are underway in Srinagar ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election rally scheduled for Thursday.

The first phase of three-phase assembly elections in the Union Territory will be held on September 18. 24 Assembly constituencies across the Union Territory will go to polls in the first phase.

Sharing the details, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Altaf Thakur said, “The day after tomorrow (September 19), PM Modi will be here and address a public rally…Preparations are underway…It will be a very big rally, and people here are excited to listen to him…This will be the third visit of PM here (J&K) this year…”

Thakur added, “He (PM Modi) is coming here to interact with the party workers…He will meet with the 19 candidates of the party…This will boost the morale of the candidates and will also help us in winning…” (Agencies)