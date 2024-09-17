Sports Minister Mandaviya chairs joint meeting of COP9 Bureau and Fund”s Approval Committee

New Delhi, Sep 17: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday chaired the second formal meeting of the COP9 Bureau and the third formal meeting of the Fund’s Approval Committee under the UNESCO International Convention against Doping in Sport here.

Besides Mandaviya, his deputy in sports ministry Raksha Nikhil Khadse was also present on the occasion.

The two-day high-level meetings aim to advance global collaboration in the fight against doping, emphasising on the importance of integrity, fairness and inclusivity in sport.

In his opening remarks, Mandaviya highlighted India’s commitment to clean sport and its leading role in global anti-doping efforts.

He reiterated India’s philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — the world is one family — and emphasised on the critical role of international cooperation in safeguarding the integrity of sports for future generations.

The inaugural session also featured the signing of a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and National Law University, Delhi (NLU Delhi).

The MoU marks a strategic collaboration between NADA and NLU Delhi to enhance cooperation in anti-doping law, policy and education.

The collaboration will focus on developing joint certificate courses, academic research and organising seminars, workshops and conferences to raise awareness while fostering more inclusive and informed approach to anti-doping practices.

The inaugural session was attended by high-level dignitaries from various countries including Azerbaijan, Barbados, Estonia, Italy, Russian Federation, Senegal, Turkiye, United Arab Emirates and Zambia.(PTI)