PM Narendra Modi Receives Bhutan’s Highest Honour

Thimphu [Bhutan], Mar 22: King of Bhutan conferred on Friday Prime Minister Narendra Modi the Order of the Druk Gyalpo, the highest honour of the Himalayan country.

As per ranking and precedence established, the Order of the Druk Gyalpo was instituted as the decoration for lifetime achievement and is the pinnacle of the honour system in Bhutan, taking precedence over all orders, decorations and medals.

Earlier PM Modi, who is on a two-day state visit had called on Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck at the Tashichho Dzong Palace in Thimphu.

He also attended a cultural programme at the Tendrelthang Festival Ground in the presence of Bhutan King. (Agencies)