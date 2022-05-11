PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to scientists on Pokhran tests anniversary

NEW DELHI, May 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, paid tributes to India’s scientists and their efforts behind the successful nuclear tests in 1998 on the occasion of National Technology Day.

The day is observed to mark the successful nuclear tests in Pokhran.

Mr. Modi tweeted, “Today, on National Technology Day, we express gratitude to our brilliant scientists and their efforts that led to the successful Pokhran tests in 1998. We remember with pride the exemplary leadership of Atal Ji who showed outstanding political courage and statesmanship.” (Agencies)