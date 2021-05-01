PM Modi visits Delhi’s Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, pays tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur on 400th Parkash Purab

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Delhi on the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur. He offered prayers at the gurdwara on the 400th Parkash Purab and extended greetings to the nation.

PM Narendra Modi said on Saturday that Guru Teg Bahadur refused to bow to tyranny and injustice and his supreme sacrifice gives strength and motivation to many.

Paying his tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur, PM Modi said, “On the special occasion of his 400th Parkash Purab, I bow to Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji. He is widely respected globally for his courage and his efforts to serve the downtrodden. He refused to bow to tyranny and injustice. His supreme sacrifice gives strength and motivation to many.”

The prime minister visited the gurdwara without taking the security route. No special security was arranged at the gurudwara for PM Narendra Modi’s visit.