Former VC BGSBU professor Hamal passes away

RAJOURI: Former Vice Chancellor of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri professor Irshad Ahmad Hamal passed away at Jammu after a brief illness today.

Dean Academic Affairs, Dean of Students, Registrar , Dean of various schools, Heads of various departments, Faculty members,Officers and staff of the University condoled the sad demise of Prof Irshad Ahmed Hamal and expressed their solidarity with the bereaved family.