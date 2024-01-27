PM Modi To Inaugurate Diamond Jubilee Celebration Of Supreme Court Tomorrow

New Delhi, Jan 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Diamond Jubilee celebration of the Supreme Court of India on Sunday noon on the apex court premises.

Marking the 75th year of the Supreme Court, the Prime Minister will launch citizen-centric information and technology initiatives that include Digital Supreme Court Reports (Digi SCR), Digital Courts 2.0 and new website of the Supreme Court, a release from the Prime Minister’s Office office said on Saturday.

He will also address the gathering on this special occasion.

The Digital Supreme Court Reports (SCR) will make Supreme Court judgements available to the citizens of the country free of charge and in electronic format.

The key features of digital SCR are that all 519 volumes of the Supreme Court reports since 1950, covering 36,308 cases, shall be available in a digital format, bookmarked, user-friendly, and with open access.

The Digital Courts 2.0 application is a recent initiative under the e-Courts project to make court records available to the judges of the district courts in electronic form. This is coupled with use of artificial intelligence (AI) for transcribing speech to text on a real-time basis.

The Prime Minister will also launch the new website of the Supreme Court. The new website will be in bilingual format in English and Hindi and has been redesigned with a user-friendly interface. (Agencies)