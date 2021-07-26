PM Modi to address nation on completion of one year of National Education Policy on July 29

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address via video conferencing an event to mark one year of the New Education Policy on July 29.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who recently took over the reins from Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, will also address the event.

“The NEP, 2020 is a guiding philosophy for changing the learning landscape, making education holistic and for building strong foundations for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. On 29th July, on the completion of 1 year of reforms under the NEP, PM Shri Narendra Modi will address the nation,” Pradhan tweeted.

On July 29, 2020, the Union Cabinet approved National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 bringing major reforms in higher education including a target of 50 per cent Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) by 2035 and provision for multiple entry and exits.

NEP 2020 includes imparting vocational education from class 6 onwards, progress card in place of the report card, 5+3+3+4 structure, multidisciplinary education with easy entry/exit options and academic bank of credit. (Agencies)