PM Modi meets Sikh delegation at his residence

New Delhi, April 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a Sikh delegation at his residence in the national capital on Friday.

The Prime Minister will also address a gathering at 5.30 pm today.

“This evening, I will be hosting a Sikh delegation at my residence. The group includes people from different walks of life. I will also be addressing the gathering at around 5:30 PM. Do watch,” PM Modi tweeted earlier today. (Agencies)