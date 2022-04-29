CBI arrests state GST officer in Kathua for demanding, accepting bribe

JAMMU, April 29: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said it has arrested a state tax officer Ramneek Singh of Kathua circle in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe from a complainant.

Officials in the agency said, the CBI laid a trap and caught the tax officer red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 13,000 from the complainant. Following the arrest, searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused at Kathua, Jammu and Samba in J&K.

“A case was registered on a complaint against the accused person on allegations of demanding bribes. It was alleged that the complainant had filed applications with State GST office, Circle Kathua for claiming refund of excess balance in electronic cash ledger and for taking registration under GST for his new firm,” said CBI spokesperson RC Joshi.

It was further alleged by the complainant that the officer demanded a bribe of Rs.15,000 from the complainant for processing his refund claim and the matter of GST registration, Joshi said, adding that later, the bribe was negotiated at Rs 13,000. (Agencies)