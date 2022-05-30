PM Modi instilled new confidence in every Indian in 8 years of service: Amit Shah

Be it Jammu and Kashmir or Northeast or the challenging areas affected by Left Wing Extremism, towards which no one dared to look for decades, the Home Minister said PM Modi has written a new chapter of development and peace with his leadership power and foresight.

New Delhi, May 30: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government completed eight years in office, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said PM Modi has instilled new confidence in the dreams and aspirations of every citizen of the country.

Taking Twitter to congratulate all the countrymen for these eight years of Modi government which he termed as “full of many historical achievements”, Shah said the Prime Minister gave rights to the poor, farmers, women and the underprivileged, which instilled their faith in democracy and they became a participant in the development of the country.

Shah said that PM Modi’s regime has been a medium of service.

“In the last eight years, Narendra Modi ji has instilled new confidence in the dreams and aspirations of every citizen of the country. He not only made the country safe with his capable leadership and strong will but also took many such decisions, which raised the head of every countryman with pride,” Shah said in a series of tweets.

Today, in the form of PM Modi, the Home Minister said, “India has a leadership on which every section has faith and pride”.

“Meeting the expectations of the public with PM Modi’s tireless hard work is a strong pillar of this belief. Today this power of faith of 130 crore Indians is taking the country forward in every field.”

Be it technology or sports, health or defence, development or poor welfare, Shah said every policy and every achievement of India led by PM Modi is an example for the whole world today.

“How India turns disaster into opportunity with an able leadership, this new India showed the whole world.”

“Today these areas are moving forward with the whole country.”

Shah further said that PM Modi’s self-reliant India resolve is laying the foundation to make the country a leader in every field and that it is the responsibility and duty of all the countrymen to prove this resolve so that we can give a strong and self-reliant India to the coming generation. (Agencies)