GMCH progressing to become premier medical institution

Agreed, lot depends upon which type of infrastructure in terms of equipment, fixtures, machinery, ambiance etc are in place in a Hospital but also which levels of attending Doctors , Surgeons and other staff are provided in the sense of their expertise, professional dexterity, efficiency, exposure too are increasingly paramount. Besides, the will to perform and take risks by the team of Doctors and Specialists matter a lot. Our GMC and Hospital Jammu, it is quite heartening to observe, is on the path of making new experiments coupled with taking calculated but bold risks successfully and achieving newer mile stones in the field of providing advanced treatment to patients of the levels never thought of for years together for which the concerned patients had to visit specialised and high profile Hospitals outside Jammu and Kashmir.

Could it be believed the most intricate, complicated and involving high expertise kidney plant operation could be undertaken very successfully in this Hospital and the patients doing well and convalescing fast to full recovery? It was done and it will hopefully continue to be done more frequently from now onwards. Indirectly, it denotes and proudly so, that Jammu and Kashmir is having the best talent , knowledge and efficiency available in the medical field . Efficiency and knowledge can never be afforded to be kept hidden as these are bound to float majestically even in ”turbulent waters”- that of the obsolete system -that of the limitations of the facilities and opportunities-that of the limitations of facing very limited even deficient encouraging response from the Government and even at times from the public- that of lesser opportunities to research and experiment new, -that of the delays and wait known as red-tape in matters of promotions and recognition of efficiency and the list is long.

The path to more success , creating records, doing something new and emerging special and successful amongst “the crowd” warrants to follow the dictum of “sky is the limit” and in that pursuit , our GMC and Hospital Jammu is now embarking upon planning organ donations from the brain dead persons. This is with intent to provide organ transplant facilities for which preliminary preparations had already begun in the year 2019 with establishment of State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) . A Nodal Officer too is appointed to coordinate the efforts in this direction. And ,it may be noted that for such a most intricate and sensitive pursuit, there must be matching latest infrastructure in place and working too and what is quite special about the entire ambition is that even in the absence thereof , the concerned Doctors are reported to be working on that so that the feat of that nature too was bagged by the persons of medicine working in the Hospital. Our good wishes and ”all the best” to them in this noble pursuit with the hope that persuasive , motivational and inspirational touch with the public will be established which is one of the main part of the organ donations which can result in encouraging response from the public and hence availability of the organs from the brain dead persons .

It is pertinent to note that brain death is permanent and irreversible which is recognised even by the law of the land . Vital organs like the brain, kidneys, lungs, liver, pancreas etc of such persons can be kept ”alive” and viable for two to three days supported by artificial and mechanical means ultimately to be transplanted into the needy ones. Such innovative rather breathtaking steps are really going to make the GMC and Hospital Jammu gain a niche among the premier medical institutions in North India but at the same time, to make it all round best , lot many reforms too are needed to be taken to put this Hospital on more firm rails .

Doctors , Specialists and other staff are reasonably adequately paid by the Government and, therefore, even otherwise in the best traditions of the noblest profession of medicine, they must look into vital issues like treating patients as their ”first ” duty and not how generally emergency wards are treated in this Hospital , delivering compassionate care which is in utter deficiency, instilling trust and confidence in patients and their attendants. Furthermore, availability of special and senior Doctors when needed most , a robust and instant grievances and complaints redressing mechanism, a clean non-messy environment and the like are some of the other requirements which must be in the top most priorities of the Health and Medical Education Department in respect of this Hospital and definitely for other hospitals too.