PM Modi has strengthened health infrastructure in J&K: Tarun Chugh

Jammu, Nov 9: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh has hailed the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow 265 DNB-PG seats in government hospitals in J&K.

Chugh also welcomed the Prime Minister’s decision to reserve seats in the medical colleges for children from the militancy affected families. He said this would go a long way in providing relief to wards of the unfortunate families.

He said unlike the past governments of Abdullahs and Muftis the Modi government had been persistently looking after the health concerns of the people of J&K.

Ever since the Modi government has taken over the administration of the Union territory two AIIMS have been earmarked for Jammu and Kashmir regions while two cancer institutes have been set up in the two regions as well.

While the Jammu region has got four new medical colleges, two have been opened in the Kashmir region which would be a big leap forward in providing medical education to the children of J&K.

The Prime Minister’s various health schemes have been also providing service to the people in the far-flung pockets in J&K which is proving to be a boon for the people.